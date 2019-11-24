MTN celebrates Indian ‘Diwali Festival’ in Lagos

By Ayo Onikoyi

As part of its commitment to foster communal spirit among Nigerians as well as celebrate the unique diversity among its customers, MTN Nigeria supported the just concluded Diwali Festival of Lights, which took place at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos on Saturday, 16th November, 2019.

Diwali, which means an array of lights, is the most important festival celebrated in India and symbolizes the victory of good over evil. During the annual celebration, friends and families gather to share love, food and happiness to others. For many Indians and non-Indians alike who attended the event, it was an amazing experience.

The festival kicked off with an exhibition of various Indian cuisines, as well as other Indian products. The event also had in attendance over 4000 Indians and lovers of Indian culture, whose excitement lit up the venue. The crescendo was when popular Indian music trio, Shankaar Ehsaan Loy took to the stage, performing some of their hit Bollywood soundtracks. This heightened the much expected excitement from guests.

Also present at the event were High Commissioner of India to Nigeria, Abhay Thakur; Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria, Rahul De; President, Indian Cultural Association, Sanjay Jain and other high profile members of the Indian Cultural Association.

Vanguard