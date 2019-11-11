In what was the biggest match of the Premier League season thus far, Liverpool welcomed Manchester City to Anfield in a match filled with controversies surrounding the officiating by Michael Oliver, yet Jose Mourinho believes that the Blues are too good a team to spend the next week crying over the perceived injustices they faced.

ALSO READ: Klopp praises Liverpool intensity after crucial win over City

Former Real Madrid defender, Fabinho, opened the scoring with a quite wonderful shot from distance, yet Manchester City were livid as they felt they should have been awarded a penalty for handball just seconds earlier.

It took Liverpool just 22 seconds to put the ball in the back of the net from the time it appeared to strike Trent Alexander-Arnold’s arm, yet VAR determined that the goal would stand upon review.

This incensed Pep Guardiola, who was the epitome of exasperation from that moment on, including one humorous moment where he looked to the skies in despair when City were refused a second penalty in the second half.

Yet, Jose Mourinho didn’t believe that City could simply focus on the decisions which they believed went against them, instead of encouraging them to actually look at the flaws in their display on the night.

“This Manchester City team is too good to be crying for a week over an incident,” Mourinho told Sky Sports.

“They should concentrate on the game and what they could do better.

“Every time I played against Liverpool, with not-so-good teams, I worried about the distances between my four defenders, with Firmino falling between the lines and Salah and Mane occupying the gaps, Liverpool scored two goals like this today, and they were totally avoidable.”

Source: Marca

Vanguard News