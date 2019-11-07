Motorists held in traffic as three trailer, bus collide, explode in Osun

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

About 12 passengers were on Thursday sustained various degrees of burnt injuries in a road accident along Ife-Ibadan expressway.

The incident which occurred at 3.30 pm, around Naira and Kobo junction in Ikire, headquarters of Irewole Local Government Area of Osun State caused traffic logjam on the busy road, forcing drivers to ply other routes.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) disclosed that the accident involved three trailers and a bus.

He added that one of the trailers is a fuel tanker and the other two were haulage trucks.

An eye witness, Adebola Adeboye informed Vanguard that a commercial bus going from Ibadan to Ile-Ife end of the road rammed into tho petrol tankers and the vehicles exploded.

It was gathered that all the passengers in the Toyota Hiace bus escaped before the explosion.

However, eight of the passengers who sustained serious injuries were rushed to the state hospital, where they are still receiving medical treatment.

Some hawkers on the road who witnessed the accident said the trucks passed a single way in an attempt to dodge a bad portion of the road.

Efforts by the residents of the area and other road users to put the fire-off were futile as firefighters were not yet at the scene of the accident as at the time of filing this report.

However, ambulances belonging to the Osun State government were seen at the scene of the accident but no victim was seen inside it, just as police were seen patrolling the scene of the accident.

The General Manager, Osun Ambulance services, Dr Segun Babatunde confirmed the twelve persons who sustained various degrees of injuries had been taken to the state General Hospital, Ikire, where they are receiving treatment

As at the time of filing this report, there is no official report of any casualties in the accident.

