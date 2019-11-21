More female candidates pass Maths, English Language…in 2019 WASSCE for private candidates

By Elizabeth Uwandu & Esther Oyeniyi

A breakdown of the results of candidates that sat for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, for private candidates, 2019-Second Series has shown that more female candidates passed the two main subjects – Mathematics and English Language than their male counterparts.

According to the statistics presented by the Head of the Nigeria National Office of WAEC, Mr Olu Adenipekun, in Lagos: “The analysis of the statistics of the performance of candidates shows that out of the 94,884 candidates that sat for the examination, 49,679 candidates representing 52.36% obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects (with or without English Language and/or Mathematics; out of which 24,354 were male and 25,325 were female representing 49.02% and 50.98% respectively.

“Thirty-three thousand, three hundred and four, 33,304 candidates representing 35.10% obtained credit and above in minimum of five subjects including English Language and Mathematics, out of which S 16, 431 were male and 16, 873 were female representing 49.34% and 50.66% respectively.”

He added that out of 94,884 candidates that sat for the examination, 52.36% obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects (with or without English Language and/or Mathematics; and 35.10% obtained credit and above in minimum of five subjects including English Language and Mathematics; while 9.74% of the candidates were reported to have been involved in one form of malpractice or the other.

Giving a breakdown of the results, Adenipekun explained that the examination, which took place in the five member- countries of the Council from August 29, 2019 to October 2, 2019, had coordination of examiners and marking of candidates’ scripts taking place at 10 venues in Nigeria.

He added that two venues were used for the electronic marking of three essay papers which included Economics 2, Commerce 2 and Civic Education 2.

His words: “Today, Friday, November 15, 2019, I am happy to announce the release of the results of candidates that sat for the WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2019-Second Series in Nigeria. A total of Ninety Seven Thousand and Eighty (97,080) candidates registered for the examination in Nigeria, out of which Ninety Four Thousand Eight Hundred and Eighty Four (94,884) candidates sat for the examination.

“Nine Thousand Four Hundred and Fifty-Seven candidates were reported to have been involved in one form of examination malpractice or the other. This number represents 9.74% of the total candidature for the examination. Their cases will be presented to the appropriate Committee of Council and the decision of the Council on their cases will be communicated to the affected candidates within the shortest possible time,” Adenipekun said.

Speaking on how adequate preparation for special needs candidate were made, the WAEC boss said, “I also wish to report that a total of One Hundred and Ten (110) candidates with varying degrees of special needs registered for the examination. Out of this number, Thirty Eight (38) were visually challenged; Fifteen (15) had impaired hearing; Twelve (12) had low vision; Three (3) were spastic cum mentally challenged, and Eight (8) were physically challenged.

“ All these candidates with special needs were adequately provided for in the administration of the examination. The results of these candidates have been fully processed and released along with those of other candidates. “

Mr Adenipekun while noting that the body has perfected its electronic certificate management system, an online portal that enables private candidates collect their certificates, asked the candidates that sat for 2019 WASSCE to visit the council’s website www.waecdirect.org for their results.