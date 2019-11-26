Money laundering: Court grants Maina’s son N60m bail

Faisal Maina, son of the ex-pension task team chairman Abdulrasheed Maina, was on Tuesday granted bail by the Federal High Court, Abuja, in the sum of N60 million.

Justice Okon Abang, who granted the defendant bail application, directed him to produce one surety, who must be a member of the House of Representatives in the like sum.

The surety, Justice Abang said could be from any part of the country but must have a landed property in Abuja.

“The surety must undertake to accompany the defendant to court at every proceeding till the end of the trial, and that should the surety be absent in court without any justifiable reason, the bail will be revoked,” the judge ruled.

The 20-year- old was docked on a three-count charge of money laundering and he had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Vanguard