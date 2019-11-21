Mompha demands N5m from EFCC for unlawful detention over alleged money laundering

A businessman, Ismaila Mustapha, has instituted a fundamental rights enforcement suit before a High Court of Lagos State, against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for detaining him beyond the constitutionally stipulated days.

Ismaila popularly called Mompha, in the suit filed by his lawyers, who include: Mr Gboyega Oyewole (SAN), Ademola Adefolaju, Kolawole Salami and four others, is demanding the sum of N5 million as damages from the EFCC.

He is also seeking a court order directing the EFCC to release him unconditionally forthwith from its custody.

And an order of perpetual injunction restraining the anti-graft agency or any person whatsoever acting for or on behalf of the agency from arresting and detaining him in relation to the subject of the suit without recourse to due process of law.

Vanguard earlier reported that EFCC also arrested Mompha’s foreign collaborator, others.

