Mohammed Nma Kolo congratulates Gov. Sani Bello on appeal court’s victory

The Special Adviser political and strategy to Niger state Governor, Mohammed Nma Kolo, has congratulated the Governor Alhaji (Dr) Abubakar Sani Bello over his deserving Judicial victory at the weekend at Appeal, Tribunal in Abuja.

The Special Adviser Political and strategy described the Appeal Tribunal verdict as a further endorsement of the purposeful mandate of the governor who is more poised to provide and consolidate on his development agenda for the state.

Also read:

“‘The good people of Niger State welcome this judgement as a good development and an opportunity to form new sense of purpose and unity needed to provide the enabling environment needed to tackle developmental challenges, ” kolo added.

He enjoined the People Democratic Party PDP to use this opportunity to join hand with the Governor to move the state to the next level of development.

He particularly recognised PDP for their maturity throughout the duration of the judicial struggle, that has further validated the overwhelming support of the Nigerlites for the second term of the Governor in the last governorship election.

According to him, there was no better time than now for them to join hands with the government as Niger state belongs to all irrespective of party affiliations.

Vanguard