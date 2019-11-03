By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government, through, the Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, has concluded plans to establish 5 Mega Watts, MW, waste to energy plants at Solous, Olusosun and Epe landfills, to tap the energy potentials available to boost power supply in the state.

LAWMA said plans have also been concluded to decommission its landfill sites at Olusosun and Solous, due to urban encroachment and increased human activities around the areas.

Also read:

Recall that following an explosion that erupted at the dumpsite inMarch 2018, which destroyed several properties, including buses belonging to the state transport firm, LAGBUS, the then Governor Akinwunmi Ambide ordered the closure of the site because of the risk factors to residents with a plan to transform.it into a recreational centre, among others.

However, a few months after the closure by the governor activities resumed at the dumpsite, up till the latest date of the new closure.

Managing Director of LAWMA, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, who disclosed this at the weekend, explained that the move became necessary as both sites drew close to the end of their life spans.

Gbadegesin, on the waste to wealth plans, added that Olusosun would eventually be transformed into a waste treatment centre.

. According to him, ‘The process of winding down activities at those landfill sites has commenced. There were not many human activities close to the sites at inception but fast-paced development in the state has seen houses built around them.

‘The government is opening a new chapter in modern waste management for the state, through a number of comprehensive short and long-term strategies that could include, reactivation of Kesse Landfill project at Badagry; construction of additional material recovery facilities and transfer loading stations around the metropolis, as well as building community recycling centres in all the local councils and development areas of the state.”. The LAWMA boss maintained that immediate measures would be taken to mitigate the impact of the closure, but the long-term objective of government was ‘a Lagos State where no landfill sites are required but only waste management facilities, waste to energy and incineration plants’.

Gbadegesin reiterated the agency’s commitment to promoting waste recycling and best practice in waste management, urging residents to embrace LAWMA’s Blue Box programme and the concept of waste sorting at source… He advised members of the public on proper disposal of refuse, reminding them of sanctions for the violation, while urging them to contact the agency on the toll-free line 07080601020 for information, enquiries or complaints…#KeepLagosClean #LAWMA #Lagos #Nigeria#picofthedayView all 4 commentslawma_gov@ashabiade22

Vanguard