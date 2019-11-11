Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Models banned from Baseball game for distracting pitcher with breasts

On 12:43 pmIn Sportsby

Two models in the United States were banned indefinitely from all Major League Baseball events for flashing their breasts at Houston Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole.

Julia Rose and Lauren Summer, who are well-known Instagrammers, performed the act in a bid distract the pitcher, who left the mound as a result, and play was briefly paused.

ALSO READ: Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi is the type of player Arsenal need ― Redknapp

The stunt, however, got the two women in trouble as they were quickly sent letters from Major League Baseball.

“You violated the fan code of conduct by exposing yourself during the seventh inning in order to promote a business,” read the MLB letter.

ALSO READ: NPFL 2019/2020: MFM escape FC Ifeanyi Ubah rush

“You were also part of a scheme in which you induced others to expose themselves to promote the business.

“You are hereby banned from all Major League Baseball stadiums and facilities, indefinitely,” it concluded.

The two models claimed that their publicity stunt was to raise money for Breast Cancer Awareness.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.