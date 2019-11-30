Breaking News
Mob lynches another LASTMA officer in Lagos

8:35 am

…Police arrests two suspects

Oyesina in coma receiving medical treatment on his way to the hospital before he later died.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

One of the officers of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, identified as Mr. Ola Oyesina was Saturday evening hacked to death by mob around Igamu area of Lagos State.

Recall that similar incident happened in Apapa area of the state about two years ago.

According to LASTMA source, the victim was attacked tat about 5.pm during the course of sanitising Iganmu-Sifax area of gridlock.

“A large stone was thrown at him and he immediately fell. He was brought to Area “B” Police Command, Apapa.

Due to the trauma, victim was immediately referred to Randle Hospital, Surulere before he was later rushed to Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, Idiaraba for further treatment following severe injuries sustained.

The officer it was learnt later gave up the ghost late Saturday evening at the Emergency Section of LUTH.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP, Bayo Sulaimon ordered for the detention of two suspects arrested involved in the attack.

