Mixed reactions trail Supreme Court judgement over removal of Eleruwa 21 years after

By Adeola Badru – Ibadan

Mixed reactions pervaded the atmosphere in Eruwa, one of the prominent towns in Ibarapaland, following the Supreme Court judgement on Friday, that removed the Eleruwa of Eruwa, Oba Samuel Adegbola, twenty-one years after he ascended the throne of his forebears.

Vanguard checks to Eruwa, revealed that most indigenes of the town were happy about the apex court judgement, while few people expressed sadness over the development.

In an interview conducted by our correspondent, one of the indigenes of the town, Mr Ope Ojelere disclosed that they were happy that the verdict did not disrupt the peace being enjoyed in the town, as tension was high on what might happen after the ruling.

Similarly in an interview with another source, who pleaded to be anonymous stated that when he visited the palace, the atmosphere was peaceful, as he saw the queens of the sacked monarch, praising God that the traditional ruler did not die of illness during his reign.

When Vanguard visited some areas in the town like Oke-Ola, Isaba, Anko, Aborerin and Oke-Oba, people went about their normal duties, as security agents were seen stationed at various locations to forestall any possible breakdown of law and order.

All the filling stations in Eruwa were locked up, as security agents were deployed at every nook and cranny of the town.

At the Eleruwa palace, security was beefed up by men of the Nigeria Police, Civil Defence Corp, Vigilante Group and DSS.

When our correspondent got to the domain of the newly installed Ikolaba of Eruwa, Chief Gabriel Ayankunle, he betrayed emotion, as he could not really utter any statement on the development

Vanguard correspondent, however, placed a call to the chairman of the Oyo State Council of Obas, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi for his reaction, his media aide answered on his behalf, saying that the monarch would respond at the appropriate time that as for now, no comment, adding that they were studying the situation.

Vanguard recalls that an Oyo State High Court had on January 26, 2011, removed. But not satisfied, he appealed the judgement.

The sacked monarch was installed the Eleruwa in 1998 by the Oyo State Government amidst protracted protests by members of the rightful ruling house after the last Eleruwa, the late Oba Bolanle Olaniyan, who is from the Akalako ruling house, passed on, on May 1, 1994. Although his nomination and selection by the kingmakers were challenged by the Laribikusi house, which argued that he was not a member of the ruling arm, but belonged to Akalako where the previous king emerged, the state government went ahead to inaugurate him, prompting the present action.

Those who challenged the authenticity of Adegbola’s claims to the throne are Mr. James Olatunde Idowu and Alhaji Ajao. Joined in the suit besides Adegbola are: the Governor of Oyo State, the Attorney General, Ibarapa Local Government, Chief Jacob Adewusi, Chief Femi Atanda, Chief Idowu Okeowo, Chief E. Ojebisi and Mr Kasali I.

The plaintiffs, represented by the lawyer, Alhaji Lasun Sanusi (SAN) sought eight reliefs in their statement of claims which were all granted by the court. Having summarized all the submissions of the counsel to both sides, Justice Abimbola resolved all the issues in favour of the plaintiffs.

Vanguard News Nigeria.