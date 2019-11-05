Mixed reactions trail alleged N400m for Imo govt appointees retreat

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Mixed reactions yesterday continued to trail the story of N400 million alleged to have been used by the Imo state government to organize a retreat for government appointees in the state.

Vanguard observed in Owerri, that the allegations and counter-allegations was between the Imo state government and a group, the Imo media observers forum, IMOF, led by the chairman, Chuks Nwokeji and secretary, Kelechi Uzoma.

While the IMOF has alleged that the government used N400 million for the retreat, just as the Imo state government through the Imo state commissioner of Information, Emeka Felix Ebiliekwe, said that the retreat was aimed at shaping and reshaping the policies of the present government.

According to IMOF, “We the Members of Imo Media Observers Forum,(IMOF) have condemned news spreading like fire that an outrageous amount of 400 Million was the total amount purported budgeted for the retreat of political appointees of Rebuild Imo Regime of Imo State Governor Rt Hon. Emeka Ihedioha.

“The Commissioner of Finance or the Account General of Imo State should quickly make clarifications on the real cost Implication of the retreat to avoid conflicting figures.

“IMOF states without fear or sentiment that such amount for a three days retreat at Oguta Lake and Resort Hotels here in Imo State is highly condemnable, as critical stakeholders in Imo Project, we see the figure as highly outrageous and questionable.

“IMOF is of the view that Ihedioha committed blunder by not organizing the retreat few days after the swearing-in of his appointees. It was an expensive mistake that created in- house fighting and many crossed boundaries on their line of duty as they were doing the jobs of other appointees.

“Considering the outrageous amount flying within the neighborhood of 300 and 400 Million budgeted for a belated retreat, IMOF described it as more of a jamboree to squander state resources.

“IMOF questions why such alleged outrageous sum should be used for the retreat of political appointees who have failed in all ramifications, in any parameter or criteria any unbiased umpire may apply to rate them, they have failed in all ramifications.”

Responding, Imo state commissioner for Information, Ebiliekwe, said: “The attention of the Imo State Government has been drawn to a publication by a group named Imo Media Observers Forum (IMOF). In the said publication the group dismissed the government retreat, unwittingly no doubt, as a jamboree to squander state resources and even took it upon themselves to conjure a figure which it described as outrageous.

“This press release is not an effort by the Imo State Government to dignify the uncharitable presumptions of this rather faceless group.

“Rather, it is wholly tailored towards enlightening Ndi-Imo on the government retreat and its essence, and to educate the accusers, and properly align them to the need for periodic assessment, evaluation and reevaluation of the productivity indices of the workforce of any serious government; and bringing them to understand that the need for intermittent retreats cannot be overemphasized.

“A retreat is employed to shape and reshape government policies as time demand and also ensure that the greatest good of the people is given utmost consideration. Likewise, it gives room for cross-fertilization and interpolation of ideas among the participants.

“Amongst its major object is the recollection, galvanizing, appraisal or reappraisal of the situational imperatives; it allows for the formulation, infusion or introduction of new ideas by the director/head; internalizing the policies ongoing.

“With the view at reawakening or redirecting the workforce towards the needed path or immediate course of action; it is usually geared toward optimal performances and more productive engagements from the workforce or employees, as the case maybe.”

Vanguard News