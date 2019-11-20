Miss Polo International pageant team kicks-off charity tour in Nigeria

By Chris Onuoha

The organisers and winners of the recently held ‘Miss Polo International Pageant’ have paid a courtesy visit to the National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Abuja as part of their charity initiative and donated educational materials to assist indigent students in the country.

The tour, tagged: “Beauty With A Mission Education Charity Tour” sponsored by Miss Polo International Relief Foundation, supported by Federal Inland Revenue Services and Prince Ned Nwoko foundation marks the beginning of intervention programme by the team that commenced on November 17 in the federal capital, Abuja.

According to the team who were in company of the reigning Queen, Dewanti Kumala, from Indonesia and others said; “We are donating 5000 books, writing materials, special school bags from Mexico and other educational aids as a way of encouraging and promoting academic excellence among brilliant but poor students who may find it difficult to have it. The reigning Miss Polo International Queens appreciated and sent her gratitude to her organization and partners saying, ”Miss Polo International pageant have made me realize I could spread knowledge and educational projects to both the elite and less privileged in the society.”

Receiving the materials at his office, the Director General, National Orientation Agency of Nigeria, Dr Garba Abari who was represented by one of his staff welcomed the team and thanked them for such a gesture. “On behalf of the Agency I promised that the academic materials will be adequately distributed across the schools in the 6 Abuja Area Councils where the children need it most,” the DG said.

According to him; “Beauty with mission” is a great motto and should not be taken for granted. I am looking forward to see scholarship and more donations from Polo international and others.” He further noted that NOA will take feedback to the government to acknowledge activities like this that calls for collaboration.

The Project Director, Mrs Ibife Alufohai who was also accompanied by the Project Consultant, Barr. Rex Idaminabo expressed her gratitude to the Agency and other supporters especially FIRS and Ned Nwoko Foundation. She expressed the vision and mission of the Polo International Relief Foundation, stating that the funds generated from their charity fundraising ceremony will assist the less privileged to get opportunity to be in school, through scholarship and donation of educational materials for them. Also among the team was Mayolein Mac-Donald Co-founder Bole Festival.

Vanguard