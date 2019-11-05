MIRACLE: Bishop Sam Zuga resurrects half dead man in Adamawa State

By Rita Chioma

Recently, the city of Adamawa was filled with so much excitement as a young man who was half dead, and in coma for 7 days was restored back to life.

The young man who is said to be from Adamawa state, was restored and received deliverance during a free medical treatment program in Yola, organised by Bishop Sam Zuga of House of Joy ministry.

Information gathered, revealed that the young man was brought in from the crowd half dead.

However, when Bishop Sam Zuga was ministering God’s words to the good people of Adamawa state, the man of God collected water from the crowd and sprinkled on him.

Immediately the young man jumped up, full of life and started waving to God in praises.

The highly anointed bishop, explained how it was possible for him to deliver the half dead young man with ordinary water, no prayers.

He said: “The book of Luke 5:17 says, now it happened on a certain day, as He was teaching, that there were Pharisees and teachers of the law sitting by, who had come out of every town of Galilee, Judea, and Jerusalem. And the power of the Lord was present to heal them.

Where there is teaching of God’s words, his power is always available for deliverance, and with that I was able to deliver him with the water I got from the crowd.”

He added that: While I was building my relationship with God years back, I have always prayed and wanted to be like *Arcbishop Benson Idahosa of blessed memory who has always taken the step of delivering the people through the teaching of God’s words,* most times after preaching, he just get water from the crowd and sprinkle it on people, for those who believe are healed immediately

I watch his steps and put them into practice and to the Glory of God, it has been working for me.”

Vanguard