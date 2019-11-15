Mino Music rewards ‘Song Of Glory’ contest winners

By Juliet Ebirim

Winners of the just concluded first-ever gospel music contest, “Song of Glory”, have been officially presented with their prize money by the Mino Music team. The event which held at Oriental Hotel, Lagos, members of the press, the Founder and CEO of Notjustok Inc, Ademola Ogundele, Nigerian gospel artiste and Notjustok Music editor – Nikki Laoye, all five winners of the contest and other industry figures in attendance. This music contest which was open for gospel artistes is an offspring of the rebrand of Mino Music from Mynotjustok.

The 5 winners who were selected after a strict process of sieving through about 1000 entries across Africa are; Olayemi Lajuwomi 5th place won $500, Emmanuel Owoicho 4th Place won $500, Kenneth Okpor 3rd place won $1,500, Maxwell Rock, 2nd place won $2,500, and Kuro Jeremiah who took the grand prize of $10,000.

Ademola Ogundele said the contest was done to encourage and empower upcoming gospel artistes. “The African music space is made up of more than one type of music. On our platform, we also focus a lot on gospel music, because gospel music is arguably one of the biggest genres in Africa. We chose gospel as the first contest on Mino Music, because we realise that people don’t really give opportunities to gospel artistes as opposed to when I was growing up. We felt if we were to support any kind of artistes, it should be those in the gospel sector.” he said.

On her part, Nikki Laoye laid emphasis on the need for gospel artistes to promote their songs, rather than wait for churches to provide the platform for them, as that is not a sustainable way for them to grow.

