Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

No fewer than 3,000 stakeholders and participants from academia, private sector security, practitioners and leaders of mining unions are expected in Ekiti for the third edition of the National Council on Mining and Mineral Resources Development (NCMMRD), meeting scheduled to take place between Wednesday and Friday this week.

The event is hosted by the Government of Ekiti State would have in attendance the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc Olamilekan Adegbite and the Minister of State in the same ministry, Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah.

Others expected at the event are State Commissioners and Permanent Secretaries in charge of mining and mineral resources ministries from the 36 states of the federation.

The event tagged” Nigeria Minerals and Metal Sector: Spectrum for Investment Opportunities for Economic Growth and Development”, was put together to review current trends in the mining and minerals sector of the economy.

According to a release made available to newsmen in Ado Ekiti yesterday, the state Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, said the importance of the council meeting cannot be overemphasised at this critical moment in order to ensure the country reaps bountifully from the present administration’s huge investments in agriculture and mining to grow the economy and create jobs.

Governor Fayemi, who chaired the inaugural meeting of the council in 2017 in his capacity as the then Minister of Mines and Steel Development, said all hands must be on deck in order to ensure that mining and agriculture contribute optimally to the nation’s economy.

The Governor stated that adequate arrangements have been made for the safety of the participants during their stay in the state.

Other highlights of the 3- day meeting, which will hold at the Trade Fair Complex, Ado- Ekiti are Paper presentations, meeting of technical working groups, field tours, and peer review.

The meeting will also examine the challenges of informal mining activities for improved revenue generation as well as infrastructure gaps in the sector, among others.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary, Ekiti State Mineral Resources Development Agency, and Co-Chair of the Local Organising Committee, Mr. Tokunbo Alokan, has said careful planning was being made to ensure a hitch-free programme with attendant gains for the economy of the state and Nigeria at large.

