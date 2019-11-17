Minimum wage: Negotiations still in progress ― Lagos govt

The Lagos State government has said that negotiations are still ongoing with labour unions in the state over the implementation of the new minimum wage.

The Permanent Secretary, Office of Establishments and Training, Mr Biodun Bamgboye, made the disclosure in a statement issued on Saturday, in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Chairman of the state Joint Public Service Negotiating Council (JNC), Mr Rasaq Falade, had said that necessary terms of settlement and agreement were reached at the end of the meeting held on Nov. 15.

However, Bamgboye said that the process of minimum wage negotiations with labour was still one, adding that the best modalities to implement it were being looked into.

He said that any agreement reached with the labour unions would be made public through government-recognised communication channels.

The permanent secretary assured public servants in the state that the outcome of the minimum wage negotiations would represent their best interest.

He reiterated that the Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration was committed to enhancing the welfare of workers in the state.

”Being a people-oriented government, we are committed to ensuring better service delivery through a competent and motivated workforce,” the permanent secretary said.

Vanguard News Nigeria.