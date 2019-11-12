Minimum Wage: Labour tasks legislature on implementation in Kwara

The Kwara Joint Labour Congress (JLC), has sought the support and cooperation of the Kwara House of Assembly on the full implementation of N30,000 minimum wage for workers by the state government.

Mr Kola Olumoh, the Chairman, Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Kwara, made this plea on Tuesday when the state Joint Labour Council paid a courtesy call on the Speaker, Mr Danladi Yakubu-Salihu at the Assembly complex.

According to Olumoh, the support of the Assembly on the payment of minimum wage has become imperative since it is an important organ of the government in any democratic setting.

He reminded the Speaker that some state governments had expressed readiness to begin the implementation of the new wage in November and urged the Speaker to assist in quickening the implementation in the state.

The TUC chairman lamented that what workers in the state were currently receiving monthly could not take them anywhere following the increase in the prices of essential commodities.

The labour leader expressed confidence in the 9th state Assembly under the leadership of Mr Danladi Yakubu-Salihu.

Olumoh urged the House to increase and monitor the annual budgetary allocations to ministries and agencies in the state, as a way of ensuring proper accountability.

The state NLC chairman, Mr Issa Aliyu Ore, who was represented by the vice-chairman, Mallam Salihu Yusuf, congratulated the lawmakers for their victory at the poll.

The Speaker in his remark described the 9th Assembly as a new generation that would be labour friendly.

