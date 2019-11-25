Breaking News
Translate

Mimiko to deliver 7th Kola Olafimihan Lecture in UNILORIN Tomorrow

On 3:00 pmIn Newsby
mimiko
mimiko

Former Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, will tomorrow Tuesday, deliver the 7th Kola Olafimihan lecture holding at the College of Health Sciences, University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) Kwara State.

Mimiko, according to a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, John Paul Akinduro, will be speaking on “Sustainable Practice to Reduce Maternal Mortality in Nigeria: My Experience” and is expected to focus on result-based evidence of the highly successful Abiye Safe Motherhood programme which he pioneered while in the saddle as governor of Ondo State.

Ondo 2020: SDP will present candidate, says Agunloye(Opens in a new browser tab)

Abiye, the home-grown novel health interventionist programme, successfully reduced infant and maternal mortality rate in Ondo state by over 70 percent and was identified by the World Bank as a potent method for tackling infant and martenal mortality in Africa.

The Vice Chancellor of UNILORIN, Prof. Sulyman Age Abdulkareem, will chair the event.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.