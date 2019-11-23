Middle Belt youths lead demand for zoning Presidency to South East

By Nwafor Sunday

…seek joint taskforce on insecurity in the two regions.

Middle Belt Youths Council Worldwide led by Comrade Emma Zopmal has joined Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide to canvass for Igbo Presidency come 2023.

The two groups according to a statement signed by Mazi okechukwu Isiguzoro, President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, and Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, Secretary General, vowed to put the interest of the two regions first.

The two regional socio-cultural Youth groups insist that, political parties especially APC and PDP leadership should respect the gentleman agreement adopted since 1999 on rotational Presidency between North and South, which has stabilized the unity of the country and deepened the democracy.

The statement reads in part: “Through this mutually accepted channel, we will engage critical stakeholders and ensure that anti-democratic elements will not alter this power shift to Southern Nigeria from the North in 2023. It’s unpatriotic and divisive to insist that power will remain in the North after 8years of President Muhammadu Buhari by 2023.

“ Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide confirms that the President of Middle Belt Youth Council Worldwide, Emma Zopmal, will lead the pro South East Presidency National Committee as Co Chairman of this noble Project. This is a signal that South East remains the only integral part of Nigeria that if equity, justice and fairness are played out will be favoured to take a shot at the Presidency. Any attempt to thwart or deprive the South East this opportunity may threaten the corporate existence of Nigeria and its unity. For the purpose of true reconciliation and national healing since 1970, South East people deserve to be given the President of Nigeria in 2023, and Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths and Middle Belt youths will jointly consult with other stakeholders across the board especially ethnic nationalities youth leaders, statesmen, opinion leaders, party leaders, students unions, women leaders and those that matter in the project of making Nigeria work for all.

“OYC has agreed with Middle Belt youths on the need to establish a joint Council of Middle Belt Governors and South East Governors on issues concerning insecurity in the two regions, lack of cooperation that strengthens the nefarious activities of those perpetrating those dastardly acts thrive in the two regions. We strongly believe that if there’s collaboration between the Middle Belt Governors and South East Governors, the killings and displacement of our people in their communities will come to an end as there will be collective efforts to end the scourge.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide passed vote of confidence on the South East Governors and insists that they have shown courage and strength and maturity in piloting the affairs of the zone by tackling insecurity and protecting our fatherland by rejection of Ruga. We also commend them for their political sagacity through fruitful deliberations with President Muhammadu Buhari on the approval of 10bn to upgrade Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, to full international status with all night landing facilities, and also, the approval for establishment of Ebonyi International Airport, the Enyimba Economic City” “Nigeria’s Dubai” with power plant at Ariaria International Market, Aba, and the recent effort to revamp the Enugu Coal Mine by President through the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals. We are bold enough to say without any fear of contradiction, Gov Ikpeazu, Gov Obiano, Gov Ugwuanyi, Gov Umahi and Gov Ihedioha remain at this time the best political leaders from the South East, and definitely one of them or any Former Igbo Governor to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.”

Vanguard