Merkel expresses condolence after former president’s son stabbed

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday expressed her condolences to the family of Fritz von Weizsaecker, the son of a former German president after he was fatally stabbed while giving a medical lecture.

“This is a terrible blow to the von Weizsaecker family, and the condolences of myself as chancellor and from the government as a whole goes to the widow and the entire family,’’ Merkel said via her spokesman Steffen Seibert.

Weizsaecker, 59, the son of Richard von Weizsaecker, who was president from 1984 to 1994, he was stabbed while giving a lecture open to the public at Schlosspark Hospital in Berlin, where he was a senior doctor.

His 57-year-old alleged assailant has not been identified.

Police have released few details beyond his age and the fact that he originated from the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate, the motive for the killing was unknown.

A 33-year-old off-duty police officer, who was in the auditorium, was also seriously injured in the attack after going to the victim’s aid.

Police reported that he had undergone an operation but that his injuries were not life-threatening.

No fewer than 20 people attended the lecture in a room in the psychiatric wing of the hospital, people helped to hold the suspect and handed him over to police.

