Mercy Vs Tacha: Who’s winning after BBNaija?

By Ayo Onikoyi

Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ two female housemates, Mercy and Tacha have been the most outstanding females out of the whole lot of the ‘Pepper Dem Gang’, both for their rivalry and popularity. The two ladies also made made history of their own.

While Mercy turned out to be the first female winner of the show, Tacha on the other hand is the first female to be disqualified from the show. Both records created by the duo were at the expense of each other. Tacha got disqualified for her assault on Mercy and many will still argue that Mercy would have had a hard time clinching the ultimate prize of N60 million If Tacha had been in contention.

Trick or treat, it appears their rivalry isn’t over yet as the race continues after Big Brother and we couldn’t help but look at who is actually winning between the two stars in life after BBNaija.

Mercy

The big idea behind the Big Brother Show is to make a star out of some otherwise unknown Nigerians and Multichoice has achieved that with not only the winner of the last edition, Mercy Eke, fondly called Mercy Lambo, Queen of Highlights but all other housemates that have ever graced the show. No show is complete without Mercy as she is courted by all and sundry to grace their events. This celebrity power of Mercy has been underscored by the anger of her chief supporter, the Cubana High Priest , when Mercy failed to show up in Owerri at his ‘Angel’ restaurant for a ‘Meet and Greet’ session with the reality TV star.

Since being presented with the N25 million Innoson SUV and a cheque of N30 million plus another N5 million in add-ons, Mercy has continued to bag juicy endorsements and gifts. She has since bagged endorsement deals with Royal Hair, Mr Taxi and Mapia Tea, running to millions in value. She was also recently given a house at Victoria Crest Home in Lagos by businessman, Ned Okonkwo. In addition to the house she was given the sum of $10.000 which is approximately 3.6m by the same Ned Okonkwo and his wife.

There was so much razzmatazz about her endorsement deal with Moet & Hennessey which the Cubana High Priest was said to have engineered but it turned out it was just all smoke without fire.

Tacha

Tacha was somewhat disgraced from the show and suffered so much vilification from people but her life has enjoyed a huge turnaround. Even Tunde Ednut and Zlatan Ibile who were getting kicks out of making mockery of her have come to make peace with the Portharcourt’s First Daughter because she has bounced back and winning.

She didn’t win the star prize of N60 million but it was reported that she gained N50 million. Highest paid sex therapist in Nigeria, Jaaruma allegedly (Potpourri can’t prove this) gave her the cash in dollars with a video to support the claim. Another die-hard fan of hers, Bobrisky promised to enrich her with a million naira cash but whether he/she has made good the pledge is not clear yet. Peter Okoye who had earlier allegedly promised to give Tacha the N60 prize money in the event she lost out came out to deny, saying he said he would show her how to make the N60 million should she lose the race which she eventually did.

While Mercy has won three endorsement deals, Tacha has two to her credit, from the House Lunettes and Getfit Nigeria.

Vanguard