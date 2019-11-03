Mercy Macjoe nominated for Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress, Mercy Macjoe has been nominated for an award by the Hollywood and African Prestigious Award (HAPA Awards) in the Best Independent Film African category.

Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards are United States of America awards given to outstanding individuals whose lives have been marked by extraordinary milestones and accomplishments.

Mercy Macjoe is being recognised for an award for her efforts and dexterity in producing her latest movie ‘Love in a Puff’. The movie which is a story of love, betrayal, heartbreak and marital squabbles featured Mercy herself, Mofe Duncan, Stephen Damian and Darlene Odogbili as lead characters. It was directed by Okey Ifeanyi.

According to the letter sent to the actress on her nomination and made available to Potpourri, the HAPA Awards has honoured notable Africans like His Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, King of Swaziland, His Majesty, Ngwenyama King Mswati III; former WBA heavyweight champion, Hon. Gerrie Coetzee; Revd. Mother Abimbola Ajayi and many other celebrities of African descent.

The award holds today at the Legendary Alex Theatre, California.

Vanguard