Mercedes-Benz maintains all time sales growth

By Theodore Opara

MERCEDES BENZ achieved a new September record last month with 223,838 vehicles sold worldwide (+10.4 per cent). From July to September, a total of 590,514 cars with the three-pointed star were sold, which is the best third quarter in the company’s history (+12.2 per cent).

Within just three months, Mercedes-Benz also reversed its sales trend since the beginning of 2019. In the year to September, deliveries increased by 0.6 per cent to a total of 1,725,243 vehicles. The segment of compact cars was one of the key drivers: new sales records with double-digit growth rates were achieved from January to September as well as in the month.

The established C-, E- and S-Class Saloons also posted sales increases worldwide in September. Since the beginning of the year, Mercedes-Benz maintained its market leadership in the premium segment in markets including Germany, UK, France, Belgium, Switzerland, Portugal, Denmark, Turkey, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Thailand, Canada, Republic of South Africa and other markets.

“We have posted the best-ever third quarter for Mercedes-Benz – a strong team performance of which we are extremely proud, especially in these challenging times,” said Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG responsible for Mercedes-Benz Cars Marketing and Sales. “In the year-end spurt, we want to further consolidate our ambition to remain the world’s leading premium automobile brand. Despite the highly competitive environment, we assume that Mercedes-Benz retail unit sales will increase slightly in the full year.”

In the Europe region, 99,092 Mercedes-Benz vehicles were handed over to customers last month (+8.2 per cent). Unit sales since beginning of this year rose for the first time in this region in 2019, with 692,533 units representing an increase of 0.5 per cent. In the core market of Germany, double-digit growth was achieved for the third consecutive month and a total of 28,397 cars with the star were delivered (+24.7 per cent).

