Men even in professional settings are trash, says Kiki Mordi of Sex for Grades

On 9:35 amIn Newsby

Nigerians have called out Kiki Mordi, a reporter, undercover journalist with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) for describing men as trash.

A number of Nigerians angrily took to Twitter to express their opinions on her tweet; which they termed disrespectful and an unfair generalization.

Recall that Kiki Mordi is the reporter who famously exposed the sex for grades scandal rocking Nigerian tertiary institutions.

Trouble began with a comedy skit which showed three young men touching a woman suggestively. The skit was posted by popular social media user @Sydney_Talker on Twitter.

 

Indeed, it appeared the post did not go down well with Kiki Mordi’s philosophy which led her into the saying ” At least you guys admit that men, even in professional settings, are trash as fuck”.

The comedy skit, which some social media users, have termed a form of sexual harassment; must have struck a raw nerve with Kiki Mordi. As a matter of fact, Kiki had experienced sexual harassment in the past as a student.

She had gained admission into the University of Nigeria, Nsukka to study medicine after the death of her father. However, she later dropped out due to sexual harassment from a certain lecturer.

she had taken to her Twitter page to express her aversion to the comedy skit.

“At least you guys admit that men, even in professional settings, are trash as fuck.”

Meanwhile, Kiki’s tweet had also not gone down well with a number of Nigerian men; many of whom felt she had been guilty of hasty generalization. Subsequently, her response to the comedy skit had generated a storm on Twitter.

Further, outraged Nigerians immediately took the radio presenter and documentary maker to task over her tweet.

