By Sylvester Udemezue

Order 5 Rule 1 (2) of the High Court of Lagos State (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2019, which came into effect on January 31, 2019, provides that “all civil proceedings commenced by Writ of Summons shall be accompanied by a list and copies of the following documents:

(a) a Statement of Claim; (b) a List of Witnesses to be called at the trial; (c) written statements on oath of the witnesses except witnesses on subpoena; (d) copies of every document to be relied on at the trial; (e) Pre-Action Protocol Form 01 with necessary documents.”

Order 5 Rule 1(3) of the same Rules then states that “failure to comply with Sub-Rule (2) [of Order 5 Rule 1] shall nullify the action.” ?Similarly, Order 5 Rule 5 (3)(d)) provides that an Originating Summons shall be accompanied by:

(a) an Affidavit setting out the facts relied upon; (b) all exhibits to be relied upon; (c) a written address in support of the Application; (d) Pre-Action Protocol Form 01 with necessary documents.”

Looking at, and reading together, provisions of the Rules in relation to requirements of the Pre-Action Protocol Form 01, it is obvious that the Form is in the nature of a Statutory Declaration on Oath (an affidavit) since it is required as a matter of law to be deposed to before a Commissioner for Oaths.

A mandatory paragraph/content (deposition) in the Pre-Action Protocol Form 01, annexed to the Rules and titled, “Statement of Compliance with Pre-Action Protocol” (pursuant to Order 5 Rule 1(2)(e) & Order 5 Rule 5 (3)(d)) goes this: “I/We have made attempts to have this mater settled out of Court with the Defendant and such attempts were unsuccessful,” and that “I/We have by a Written Memorandum to the Defendant set out my/our claim and options for settlement.” ?The Form then states that the deponent to such depositions (Statutory Declaration) must go ahead and specify precisely what attempts he or they (claimant or claimants) has/have made to have the matter settled and he/they must attach evidence of such efforts. Further, the Form provides, if no such peace efforts have already been made by the claimant(s), as at the time of filing the action, the deponent to Form 01 must state reasons why the claimant(s) didn’t pursue such peace efforts before resorting to litigation, and must still, now on the Form 01, “set out his options for settlement hereunder.” Meaning that where no efforts have earlier been made (prior to commencement of the action) by the Claimant to settle peacefully with the defendant out of court, the claimant has a duty to do two things in Form 01, namely:

(1). Give reasons why the claimant had not pursued such options of peaceful settlement before litigation ; and 2). Set out in Form 01 any options the claimant now has (propose) for peaceful settlement of the case (ie, ADR).

This information and propositions would be helpful during the mandatory Case Management Conference & Scheduling (CMCS) proceedings provided for in Order 27 of the same Rules. In Order 27 Rule 1(2)(c), “promoting of amicable settlement of the case or adoption or ADR” is one the major objects/purposes for instituting the mandatory CMCS Proceedings under the Lagos 2019 Rules.

* Udemezue is a member, Council of Legal Education, Nigeria Law School

