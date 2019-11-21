Member pleads guilty to stealing from church

A Yaba Chief Magistrates ‘ Court in Lagos State will on Dec. 12 deliver judgment in the case of a welder, China Azegbu, charged with stealing properties worth N510,000 from a church where he worshipped.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Oluwatoyin Oghere, gave the date after the welder pleaded guilty to a three-count charge bordering on stealing.

Oghere will on the day review the facts of the case and deliver judgment.

Azegbu, who resides at Anthony Village, Lagos, was arraigned on three-count charge of breaking into a place of worship, wilful damage to property and stealing.

Earlier, Prosecutor, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye told the court that the defendant committed the offences at 4.45 a.m. on Nov. 16, at No. 1, Anthony Village Road, Lagos.

According to her, the defendant, who was a member of the church – Potters House – broke into the pastor’s office and stole property valued at N510,000.

She said that Azegbu also damaged the church’s gate, the pastor’s office door and metal on the window.

Olaluwoye listed the stolen items to include an amplifier worth N200,000, a Samsung camcorder valued at N100,000, a Dell laptop worth N50,000, and a laptop bag valued at N10,000.

She said that the offences contravened Sections 311, 350 and 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015 (revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 311 stipulates a seven-year jail term for breaking into place of worship, Section 287 prescribes three years’ jail term for stealing, while Section 350 provides for two years’ imprisonment for willful damage to property.

