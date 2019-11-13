Medical team specialists in FMC Owerri saved bricklayer who accidentally fell off storey building

By Chidi Nkwopara

A team of medical specialists on call, in the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Owerri, Monday night, saved bricklayer who accidentally fell off a storey building, while at work.

Confirming the incident in a report, a Senior Registrar in the Ear, Nose and Throat, ENT, Department, Dr. Ibekwe Nnaemeka, said that the emergency response of surgeons on call, at 10.30pm, saved the man’s life.

“This is a 35-year old bricklayer, who accidentally fell off from a storey building, while at work and landed with the left lateral anterior neck, on a hammer standing on the ground with the handle facing upwards”, Nnaemeka recounted.

While saying that the hammer pierced through the anterior of the man’s neck and exited on the posterior, the Senior Registrar, however, added that “as God may have it, he was not in any respiratory distress and vital signs were relatively stable on presentation.

“Being the Senior Registrar on call in Ear, Nose and Throat and Head and Neck Surgeon, I called out my two ENT Consultants, quickly raised alarm and invited the Vascular Surgeons, Burns and plastic, Traumatologist/Spine Surgeons, Anaesthetist, & Theatre Peri-op Nurses informed to get set”, Nnaemeka said.

According to the doctor, “necessary urgent Investigations were done”, even as he commended the Medical Laboratory Scientist, Nwaehe Margaret, “who acted promptly as the urgency demanded, gave us four units of screened/cross-matched blood and provided the results needed as fast as possible.”

Continuing, Dr. Nnaemeka recounted that “within a short while, all the invited Surgeons stormed the Casualty Department and we quickly wheeled the patient to the theatre and Neck Exploration with foreign body removal was done.”

Describing what he termed “Miraculous intra-Op Findings”, Nnaemeka said: “The hammer neatly passed medial to the Carotid vessel and IJV and lateral to the Oesophagus, Trachea and the Vertebral column”, adding that “the patient was later transferred to the Intensive Care Unit, ICU, by the Anaesthetist for observation”.

When Vanguard visited the hospital yesterday afternoon, the patient was said to be doing very well and the vital signs were still stable.

