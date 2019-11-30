Medical Expert Says Menopause not a disease

…Advises women to age with grace, confidence

A Consultant Obstetrician and Gynecologist, Dr Saidat Badmus has advised women to age with grace and confidence saying that menopause is not a disease.

Dr. Badmus who is the Managing Director, Madaniyah Women Specialist Hospital, Lagos gave the advice during a Muslimah Health Forum at the NUT Pavilion, Ikeja, Lagos organized by Bounties Charity Initiative.

She enlightened women on the need to embrace menopause and still live a healthy lifestyle.

Dr. Badmus hinted on solutions to managing menopausal symptoms and challenges.

Delivering a welcome speech at the event, the Executive Director, Bounties Charity Initiative, Engr. Dr. Mrs, Falilat Jimoh said Bountiis as an organization is committed to finding solutions to the routine challenges facing women on daily basis ranging from capacity building, empowerment, health and other societal issues.

She said, “At Bountiis, we strive to inspire and empower the muslimah to ensure qualitative living standards within the boundary of Islam.

According to her, some health problems for instance, has out of ignorance led to loss of lives, permanent disabilities, full blown mental disorder and most importantly, loss of faith.

This is because of certain cultural belief where discussions on sexual issues are regarded as a taboo, the mention of psychiatric doctor is seen as a curse, and menopausal symptoms are seen as spiritual attacks.

Dr. Jimoh noted that Bountiis as an NGO decided to take up the task of educating and providing a platform for fellow women to have access to the very best of expertise with wealth of experience on the various issues affecting them.

She expressed appreciation to all panelists, speakers, and anchors who out of their busy schedule gifted time and resources at no cost to the service of humanity to attend the event

The Muslimah Health Forum was part of Bountiis social impact projects as a women based charity organization.

The well attended event which held was co-hosted by Nyma Asakat Zibiri and Mutiat Olagoke.

The Bountiis Muslimah Health Forum with #MHF2019 had 16 specialists and experts in the areas of women health who made the four engaging panel discussions educative moments for almost 1000 Muslim women participants from across the country.

The event featured medical experts ranging from Consultant Psychiatrist, Cardiac Dietician, Gastroenterologist, Hepatologist, Obstetricians and Gynecologists from teaching hospitals in Nigeria and selected private practices. Certified wellness coach, health coaches, mental health advocates and activist were also members of the panel discussant.

The four panels at the Muslimah Health Forum focused on various health issues facing women with particular reference to Muslim women. These are: stress and lifestyle, anxiety and depression, sex and sexuality and the ageing challenge.

The panelists on stress and lifestyle spoke about pertinent questions on the lifestyle of Muslim women and how to balance lifestyle for healthy living.

The sex and sexuality session discussed the challenges of sex in marriages and how women can tackle various problems that may arise as a result of lack of interest in sexual intercourse or lack of sexual satisfaction in marriages.

Other sessions such as the ageing challenges and anxiety and depression addressed the issue of menopause, mental health and depression with proven insights and medical guides of managing or solving the conditions.

The event also featured free health checks in partnership with the Lagos Chapter of Islamic Medical Association of Nigeria (IMAN) and Madaniyyah Women Specialist Hospital. Participants enjoyed free medical screening, consultation and drugs.

