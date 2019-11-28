Media firm takes fight against criminality, drug abuse to schools

By Elizabeth Uwandu & Esther Oyeniyi

IN order to stem the tide of criminality and drug abuse among Nigerian youths, Newsbeatngr.com, an online publication, has organized a one-day interactive forum tagged,” Youth standup against drug abuse for secondary schools in Isolo Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Speaking at the event that saw 10 schools in attendance, the Publisher, Mr. Yemi Ola, represented by Mrs. Vera Anyagafu, explained that the event was geared towards providing senior secondary students the needed information to navigate the murky water of life.

Her words: “Many students get entrapped in crime and drug abuse at the senior level, especially as they seek to gain admission into higher institutions. At this stage, they feel that they are adults and that they can do anything they wish. So, organising the event to make you know as students that freedom is a responsibility, which demands shunning all forms of vices including drug abuse.

On his part, the Chairman, Isolo LGA, Honourable Remi Shittu, who was represented by Mr Ayoola Adeyemi, called on the students to be focused in pursing their dreams and not be distracted into joining bad gangs who most times were brilliant persons.

“I beg you because you have great dreams and you want to be useful to your parents and to the society at large don’t get involved in these bad acts “

The Head of Education District VI, Mrs Bola Lawal, blamed some musicians who smoke in their videos for the bad habits some youths imbibe.

“I want to say that some musicians are not helping the situation. They will be singing and also be smoking. What are they trying to tell their customers? Mrs. Lawal asked.

While Mrs. Juliana Ugwu from the National Drug Law Enfrocement Agency, explained the meaning of drug abuse to the students.

Other dignitaries who spoke and interacted with students included: Editor, Newsbeatngr.com, Mrs. Prisca Duru, who recited a poem on drug abuse; Mr. Olaolu Olajide, one of the facilitators; Bishop Priscillia Otuya and Mr Emeka Nwolisa.

