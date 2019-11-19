MeCure SmartBuy increases partnership with HMOs, others

Hits 50,000 user registrations in 6 months

By Olaide Jejelola

With the right mix of technology innovation and smarter operations in the healthcare industry, MeCure SmartBuy has hit 50,000 user registrations and thousands of orders within six months of launch.

The startup offers a smartphone app that provides free doctor teleconsultations along with home delivery of medicines & diagnostic services in Lagos.

To continue its growth momentum, SmartBuy is now targeting the B2B segment through tie-ups with Health Maintenance Organisations, HMOs, hospitals and corporate institutions by offering them attractive discounts on medicines for their customers & employees.

The diagnostic company claimed to have already started pilot operations with more than 10 organisations and is in various stages of discussions with several more.

Speaking on the development, the Chief Medical Officer of the company, Dr. Adekunle Megbuwawon who noted that they have been one of the leading diagnostic brands in the last 10 years said they already have partnerships with most of the HMOs and big corporate institutions for diagnostic services for years.

According to him, with MeCure SmartBuy, they leverage on the existing relationship and provide additional value to all of their clients by taking care of medication needs for their employees or end consumers. “As a responsible organisation you would want your employees & customers to have access to genuine medication at an affordable price, right? Nigeria is already infamous for counterfeit drugs and furthermore, the pricing and availability is highly volatile. With SmartBuy, all of these concerns are addressed since we offer 100 per cent genuine drugs at a flat discount with doorstep delivery.”

Speaking, Chief Technology Officer, MeCure SmartBuy, Adil Shaikh explained that from the time an order is placed on the app till the time of delivery, they track each and every interaction minutely with the agent. “We can track the exact location for each of our delivery agent in real-time. This helps us understand bottlenecks and optimize our operations on a daily basis.

“Constant feedback from our customers is also helping us to improve and expand our offerings. Tech is only an enabler, executing to delight the customer is key. The app is available through our website www.mecuresmartbuy.com and users can also search for “MeCure SmartBuy” on the Android and iOS stores through their phone to download it. The app uses a geo-fence to only allow registrations from Lagos at the moment.”