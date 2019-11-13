MC Orange foundation marks 10 years of existence

MC Orange foundation would on the 23rd of November 2019, celebrate its tenth year anniversary. Counting the height it has attained, the organization established for the less privileged promised to do more by servicing the society.

The statement reads in bits, “Hurray!!! It’s our 10 years Anniversary, with great joy and all serenity of gratitude I thank God for this. It makes me remember the popular saying by Colin Powell that says “A dream doesn’t become reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination and hard work.”

I want to give God Almighty all the accolades for such an amazing journey so far which has brought the MC ORANGE FOUNDATION to the great heights we have achieved over the years.

10years ago I had a dream of reaching out to orphans & the less privileged in the society and this led me go establishing the MC ORANGE FOUNDATION and we started this humanitarian service to give out to the less privileged, homeless and the sick in the society.

As we celebrate 10years, I promise to do more for the community and I pledge myself to humanity for life through service to the Society and bringing more smiles and happiness to the faces of many Nigerians.

This is why as part of our 10years anniversary, come the 23rd of November 2019, we’ll be giving out again to the Society which is our utmost priority as a Foundation and we’ll also give out merited and well deserved awards to all the Humanitarian advocates who have been of huge blessings to the Society.

Lastly, I want to appreciate everyone who has solidly been behind me through thick and thin over the year and who have made sure this project has been a success over the years, thank you all for your support always and God bless you all, God Bless Nigeria, God Bless Delta State.”

