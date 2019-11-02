By BLESSING EBOIGBE

After launching in Enugu, Awka, Owerri, Onitsha and Asaba, e-hailing app, Mr Taxi is set to launch its operation in Lagos at the ‘Ride Along Concert’ scheduled to hold today Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 at Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Dubbed as one of the most anticipated concerts in the ember months, Ride Along concert, powered by Mr Taxi, will feature captivating performances from top Nigerian music artists including Mayorkun, Reekado Banks, Marvelous Benji, African China, Faze, Jaywon, Djinee, Stereoman, Danfo Drivers and comedians including Dan Dee Humurous, Acapella, MC Shakara, Forever, Deeone, and Deestalker.

One of the highpoints planned for the night is the unveiling of Mr Taxi in Lagos. The e-hailing app has been praised by users in eastern cities as the cheapest, safest and fastest way to navigate the city.

Speaking ahead of the launch party in Lagos, COO Mr Taxi, Austin Nnaemeka Soundmind said, “We are counting down to the launch of Mr Taxi in Lagos and we are prepared to show Lagosians what it truly means to ride in comfort. We’ve been doing this in Eastern states but now it is Lagos time. It will be an unforgettable night filled with good music, comedy, celebration and amazing deals on rides”.

Organisers have said attendance at the concert is free but fans, guests, tourists, and fun-seekers will have to download Mr Taxi app on their smartphones to gain entrance. Other side attractions include amazing deals on rides to and fro the event, opportunity to network, and instant sign-ups for drivers who are interested to join the platform.

Vanguard