Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, on Monday, flagged off the commencement of daily commercial flights by MaxAir Transport Company to the state.

Speaking at the occasion held at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, Bauchi, the governor expressed confidence that the development would bring an end to the air transportation problem in the state.

He expressed optimism that Bauchi State would witness an unprecedented boost in commerce and tourism sectors especially with the discovery of oil in Alkaleri local government area of the state.

The governor said: “The daily flights will contribute immensely to the economic development of the state as well as a boost in tourism. Yankari Game Reserve will play host to many national and international visitors from now on. My administration has come up with arrangements to assist people of our state who will now have their daily flights, which I hope will improve their commercial activities.

“I am appealing to the management of Max Air to provide efficient services for our people. I pledge my government’s commitment to the agreement.”

The Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Sulaimanu Adamu, who was represented by Galadiman Bauchi, Ibrahim Sa’idu Jahun, applauded the governor for coming up with the initiative, noting that it would further the pace of development of the state.

The Managing Director of MaxAir, Dikko Dahiru Mangal, assured the governor on the readiness of the airline to provide qualitative services for its passengers as and when due.

