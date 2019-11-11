Maulud: Traditional ruler tasks Muslims on love, tolerance

A traditional ruler and Gomo of Kuje, Alhaji Haruna Jibrin, has called on Muslims to promote love, unity and tolerance for the development of the country.

Jibrin made the call on Monday in his message to commemorate this year’s Eid-el Maulud celebration marking the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

The Gomo urged Muslims to emulate the virtues of Prophet Muhammad for the peace and progress of the nation.

“Peace and unity are tools for national development; we should emulate the same things so that we can enjoy blessings of God Almighty

“Without peace and unity, there will be no meaningful development and the country will continue to be stagnated.

“We should learn to love one another and when we have in excess, we should show the gratitude to give to others,” he said.

The traditional ruler also urged Muslims to use the occasion of Maulud period to pray for the peace, unity and progress of the country.

According to him, sustained prayers will enable the nation to overcome the devilish acts threatening its peaceful coexistence.

He also called on leaders of the various ethnic groups in his domain to continue to maintain peace and harmony.

The traditional ruler urged Nigerians to continue to be tolerant and live in peace with one another irrespective of religious, cultural and ethnic differences. (NAN)

