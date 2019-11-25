Matawalle gives former gov, Yari condition to visit Zamfara

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has said his predecessor, Abdul Aziz Yari, could visit the state provided that he would be a law-abiding citizen.

The governor who spoke through his Director-General in charge of Media and Publicity, Alhaji Yusuf Idris, said Yari could come to the state, his hometown, provided that he would not sabotage the efforts of his administration in ensuring peace in the state.

Matawalle had earlier warned the former governor to stay off the state or face arrest as, according to him, there was always a breach of security anytime the former governor visited the state, an allegation that was denied by the former governor’s aides.

Idris stressed that Matawalle did not say that the former governor should completely stop coming to the state.

He said, “What he said was that he should not be a stumbling block to the security arrangements put in place by the present administration.

“We recognise the fact that former governor Yari has the freedom of movement, especially in Zamfara his home state. Matawalle never said he should not come to Zamfara, but one thing for sure is he has to respect the law of the land particularly as it relates to political gathering which has been banned now. If he tries that again, he will face the consequences.”

He stated that the state had been enjoying relative peace since Matawalle took over the affairs of the state, challenging the former governor’s followers to come out and deny this.

“I challenge these wailers to point to any part of the state that was under threat during their time and is still in such condition because of kidnapping, rustling and all other forms of banditry.”

He stated that all those things had become history, while commuters, traders and other citizens were carrying out their legitimate business freely at any time of the day, while roads and markets that were hitherto closed were now fully operational.

Vanguard Nigeria News