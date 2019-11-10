Masari tasks police, judiciary on dispensation of justice

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, has called on the police and the judiciary to hasten prosecution of criminals, especially those arrested for banditry, kidnapping, and other related crimes.

Masari made the call on Sunday in Daura while addressing Muslim faithful during the second day of the annual Eid-el-Maulud celebration in the area.

He said security was a collective responsibility, pointing out the police and military could not provide the needed security until they were assisted with relevant information and intelligence reports that would aid the arrest of criminals.

Masari commended the Emirs of Katsina and Daura for holding regular security meetings with their subjects, stressing that such initiative had made a significant impact in securing the communities.

He called on people of the state to intensify efforts in sustaining the relative peace and stability so far recorded across the 34 local government areas of the state.

.The governor also urged parents to enroll their children in schools, adding that ignorance was a dangerous disease.

Masari commended the Federal government for the ban on importation of foreign consumables, especially rice and other related commodities, saying that no nation would survive on the importation of food items. (NAN)

Vanguard