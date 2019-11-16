Maryjane Benson hopelessly in love in new movie ‘Immortal Vows’ 

By Ayo Onikoyi

Budding Nollywood actress and video vixen, Maryjane Benson is set to hit movie screens with her latest movie, titled ‘Immortal Vows’ where she plays Zeline, a girl hopelessly in love with a man her mother detest because he’s poor.

Regardless of her mum’s hatred for her lover, Zeline (Maryjane Benson) wouldn’t budge until the mother decided to do something about them by killing her daughter and the man she loves. Years later, Zeline and her lover reincarnated in another city and the love rekindled.

It was a fairytale story, one the actress admitted couldn’t have happened to her in real life because she cannot contemplate dating or marrying a poor man.

Maryjane Benson hails from Edo State and started acting in 2011. She has featured in movies like ‘Tatu’, ‘My Wife’, ‘New Money’, ‘Magic Queens’ ‘Room 440’ as well as TV series ‘The Johnsons’, ‘Jenifa’s Diary and many more.

Vanguard