Breaking News
Translate

Maryjane Benson hopelessly in love in new movie ‘Immortal Vows’ 

On 8:55 amIn Entertainmentby

By Ayo Onikoyi

Budding Nollywood actress and video vixen, Maryjane Benson is set to hit movie screens with her latest movie, titled ‘Immortal Vows’ where she plays Zeline, a girl hopelessly in love with a man her mother detest because he’s poor.

Mercy Macjoe nominated for Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards(Opens in a new browser tab)

Regardless of her mum’s hatred for her lover, Zeline (Maryjane Benson) wouldn’t budge until the mother decided to do something about them by killing her daughter and the man she loves. Years later, Zeline and her lover reincarnated in another city and the love rekindled.

It was a fairytale story, one the actress admitted couldn’t have happened to her in real life because she cannot contemplate dating or marrying a poor man.

Maryjane Benson hails from Edo State and started acting in 2011. She has featured in movies like ‘Tatu’, ‘My Wife’, ‘New Money’, ‘Magic Queens’ ‘Room 440’ as well as TV series ‘The Johnsons’, ‘Jenifa’s Diary and many more.

Why are we bent on destroying ourselves? – Actress, Iyabo Ojo slams colleagues(Opens in a new browser tab)

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.