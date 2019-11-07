Maritime workers threaten nationwide strike over Apapa gridlock

…Decry slow pace of construction works

By Victor Young

Lagos: Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, has threatened to withdraw members from the ports and begin a nationwide strike over the traffic gridlock and slow pace of reconstruction works on the roads on Apapa Oshodi Expressway that leads to the Tin Can Island and Apapa Ports in Lagos.

The union also warned that it would be forced to declare industrial action against shipping companies operating in Nigeria for failing to provide holding bays for their empty containers despite interventions by the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA

President General of MWUN, Adewale Adeyanju, who spoke in Lagos, recalled that the Federal Government had agreed to embark on the reconstruction of Apapa Oshodi Expressway after the union threatened to down tools over the failed road and gridlock occasioned by the upsurge of heavy duty trucks on the road and the dangers posed, he however decried the slow pace works by the contractor causing untold hardship to residents and users of the road.

He lamented that many Nigerians had lost their lives due to the failed road and slow pace of the works by the contractor who appeared unconcerned about the loss of valuable lives on the road as well as untold hardship its slow pace of works have caused Nigerians.

