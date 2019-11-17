Friday marked Marcelo’s 13th year since joining Real Madrid, yet the Brazilian remained very humble as he reminisced about his time with Los Blancos.

Following a training session at Valdebebas, a member of Real Madrid TV asked Marcelo a handful of questions, although he first had to remind him about what day it was.”It’s the 15th of November,” the interviewer asked.

“What happened on this day, 13 years ago? “That then caused Marcelo to remember.”Oh, that’s right!” Marcelo realized.”It’s when I arrived at Real Madrid.”Then he was asked about what he recalls from his presentation.

“Well, I remember it being very cold,” Marcelo said whilst laughing.”It was amazing. The truth is that time passes by so fast, and the day that I arrived here was a dream come true.”And I am still living that dream to this day.

“When asked about how he would describe these 13 years to Real Madrid’s fans, Marcelo summed it up beautifully.”I think it’s difficult to explain because I’ve experienced this every day of my life since I arrived,” he replied.

“This joy, the happiness that I carry around with me each day, it’s always been with me since I came here.”Trying to explain it more or less, it’s waking up every day happy because you are doing what you love at the best club in the world.”It’s the best job in the world.”

