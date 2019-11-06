Diego Maradona has launched an attack on his daughter Gianinna, following her claim that her father was dying.

The current coach of Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata dismissed that claim and went on to say that he wouldn’t leave anything behind when he does pass away.”I’m not dying at all,” he said in a video.

“I sleep peacefully because I am working.”I don’t know what Gianinna meant to say.”I know that right now, as you get older, people worry more about what you will leave than about what you are doing.”I say to them all that I will donate it.”Everything I made, I’ll donate it.”

Gianinna Maradona, 30, the former wife of Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero, voiced concerns about her father’s health last week on social media.

She wrote: “He is not dying because his body has decided so, he is getting killed from the inside and does not realize it. “I do not believe in the parameters of normal, but that is far from the reality of what he deserves. Pray for him. Please! Thank you!”

ALSO READ: Aubameyang named new Arsenal captain as Xhaka stripped of armband

Local media reported “he” in the cryptic message was her father, who has publicly had recent health problems including knee surgery in July. Maradona, who is the current coach of Argentinian side Gimnasia La Plata, has also had a long battle with drink and drugs in the past.

Her final post featured a picture of a painting on a wall showing her as a toddler holding hands with her father as they walked onto a pitch.

Source: Marca

Vanguard News