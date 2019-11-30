Mane plays down Liverpool fatigue fears: ‘It is all in the head’

Sadio Mane thinks the key to overcoming fatigue “is all in the head” amid fears over Liverpool’s hectic upcoming fixture list.

They have 11 matches in 34 days from Saturday when they face Brighton at Anfield in a Premier League clash.

A League Cup quarter-final and their trip to the Club World Cup in Qatar have complicated their schedule – but Mane thinks they have the mentality and squad to cope.

“I think it is here,” Mane told Goal, tapping his forehead. “Honestly, I think it is all in the head. The tiredness is in the head, so as long as the body recovers well I think it is not difficult for us to play every single game.

“If the team needs us, and the coach needs us, I think we will be able to play and help the team.

“When they need me I will be ready for the team to give everything. The coach has to decide who will play, but I am here to work every single day, and to be ready to go again every single day.”

When asked if Liverpool could handle their tough fixture schedule, Mane added: “Yeah sure, we are Liverpool! We have a big squad, we have many players who can play and so much quality. It’s part of football – we have to deal with it, play these games if we want to be successful. Without the games you can not win the trophies.

“We have to be focussed on it as hard as we can and try to recover as well as possible from each game. Yeah, it will be tough, we know – we know Salzburg will be a tough game now, but yeah, we are ready.”

Source: Football 365

Vanguard News