Manchester City consider Kingsley Coman as Leroy Sane replacement

Manchester City are considering a move for Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman if Leroy Sane joins the German champions as expected in the summer.

Sane has long been linked with a move to Bayern, with former boss Niko Kovac revealing in July that the club were “working very hard” to secure their “dream signing”, but a summer transfer never materialized.

Pep Guardiola managed France international Coman for a season during his time at the Allianz Arena, and the club view the 23-year-old as the ideal replacement for Sane, who was ruled out for seven months in August with an ACL injury.

Coman, who started his career at Paris Saint-Germain before moving to Juventus and then on to Bayern, has made 139 appearances for the Bundesliga club across all competitions, netting 28 goals.

ALSO READ: Benzema would have to lose French nationality to play for Algeria

Sane, meanwhile, joined City from Schalke in 2016 and the 23-year-old Germany international has scored 39 times in 134 matches.

Champions City return to domestic action on Saturday when they host Chelsea – live on Sky Sports Premier League looking to bounce back from their 3-1 defeat to title-rivals Liverpool, which left them nine points behind the Reds in fourth.

Source: Sky Sports

Vanguard News