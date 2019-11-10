Man stabs commercial sex worker to death in Lagos 

By Esther Onyegbula

The Lagos State police command is currently investigating a man identified as Babatunde Damilare for killing a commercial sex worker over a disagreement of price in a hotel located at No 17 Atan street Empire Surulere.

The suspect, Babatunde Damilare, it was learned engaged the services of one Elochukwu a commercial sex worker to give him pleasure on the 6th of November 2019.

However, trouble started when the duo could not agree on an acceptable price. And the commercial sex worker Elochukwu engaged her customer, Babatunde Damilare in a fight.

During the scuffle, Babatunde Damilare picked a knife and stabbed Eluchukwu severally on her neck which led to her death on the spot.

It was learned that the suspect was arrested by Homicide detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer Surulere, CSP Adebayo Adeola.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson Lagos State police command, DSP Bala Elkana said that on November 6th 2019 at about 11 pm Surulere Police Station received an information that one commercial sex worker identified as Elochukwu engaged her customer, Babatunde Damilare in a fight over the price of sex, at Edo inn Hotel, No 17 Atan street Empire Surulere. Babatunde Damilare picked a knife and stabbed Eluchukwu severally on her neck which led to her death on the spot.

“Corpses of the deceased person was evacuated and deposited at Mainland Hospital morgue Yaba for autopsy. The investigation is ongoing, the suspect will be charged to court”, he added.