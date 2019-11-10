Man stabs commercial sex worker to death in Lagos

Esther Onyegbula

The Lagos State Police Command is currently investigating a man identified as Babatunde Damilare for allegedly killing a commercial sex worker in a hotel in the Surulere area of the state.

The suspect, it was learned engaged the services of one Elochukwu, a commercial sex worker at the hotel located at 17 Atan Street, Empire, to give him pleasure on November 6.

However, trouble started when the duo could not agree on an acceptable price and the commercial sex worker engaged her customer in a fight.

During the scuffle, Damilare picked a knife and stabbed Eluchukwu severally on the neck and she died on the spot.

The suspect was arrested by Homicide detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer Surulere Police Station, CSP Adebayo Adeoya.

Confirming the incident, the command’s spokesperson, DSP Bala Elkana, said “on November 6th 2019 at about 11: 00 p.m. Surulere Police Station received an information that one commercial sex worker identified as Elochukwu engaged her customer, Babatunde Damilare in a fight over the price of sex, at Edo inn Hotel, No 17 Atan Street, Empire, Surulere. Babatunde Damilare picked a knife and stabbed Eluchukwu severally on her neck which led to her death on the spot.

“The Corpse of the deceased person was evacuated and deposited at Mainland Hospital morgue in Yaba for autopsy. The investigation is ongoing, the suspect will be charged to court.”

Vanguard