Man stabs brother to death over media music player in Aba

By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

Tragedy struck in Aba, Abia State, yesterday when a man in his early 20s was stabbed to death by his brother over the ownership of a Media Music player, MP3.

The suspect and victim, both aged 21, are natives of Ibeme Community in Obingwa council area of Abia State.

Vanguard gathered that the suspect, Gabriel Chimaeze had approached the victim, Kelechi Onyekachi and claimed the MP3 the latter had belonged to him.

Onyekachi who lived in the same house with Chimaeze at No. 204 Ikot Ekpene Road, Ehere, Ogbor Hill was said to have resisted the suspect’s movements, and a fight ensued.

Eyewitnesses said the suspect, a mechanic apprentice stabbed the deceased said to be the only son of his parents who reside in Calabar, Cross River State, in the stomach with a sharp object.

The deceased, a welding apprentice, was said to have collapsed and died on the way to the hospital.

The suspect was immediately arrested by Policemen from Ogbor Hill Division where he is being detained.

A roommate of the deceased who simply gave his name as Promise Sunday told Vanguard that before the incident, there was no love lost between the suspect and the deceased.

“Before today’s (Monday) incident, the two young men who are brothers had always quarreled with each other boasting of how one would kill the other, in most times, over a minor incident.

“The one that took my roommate’s life was over MP3. Onyekachi was having an MP3 Media Music Player and Chimaeze approached him and said it was his and that he would take it back.

“The deceased resisted Chimaeze’s move, fighting ensued and the suspect reached for a sharp object and stabbed Onyekachi on the stomach. As we were taking him to hospital, he died on the way.”

Contacted, Commissioner of Police, Abia State, Mr. Ene Okon who confirmed the arrest of the suspect, added that he had ordered the Ogbor Hill Police Division to transfer him to the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, Umuahia, for further investigation.

