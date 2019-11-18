Vanguard Logo

Man runs away after stabbing younger brother to death over N500

Man stabs younger brother to death over N500A middle-aged man is currently on the run after stabbing his younger brother to death at Tokunbo house, Kamoru street, Orisumbare, Alimosho, Lagos.

It was gathered that their mom had dropped the sum of N500 for the younger brother, Chinaza, when she was stepping out on Sunday, November 17, 2019.

However, the elder brother, Fortune (IK), later requested for the money but Chinaza refused to release it. This angered the suspect and he went for a glass cup, broke it and stabbed his brother in the throat.

He then rushed him to the hospital, where he was confirmed brought in dead. Fortune later fled the hospital, returned home and lied that he was told to go and bring ATM to withdraw money. But he changed his cloth and disappeared.

