Man from Essex arrested over deaths of 39 bodies found in lorry

A 36-year-old man from Purfleet has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese people in a lorry in Grays, Essex Police said.

The people were identified as coming from various provinces of Vietnam, with the youngest being two boys aged 15.

