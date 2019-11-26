Breaking News
Translate

Man from Essex arrested over deaths of 39 bodies found in lorry

On 9:32 amIn Foreign, Newsby

Man from Essex arrested over deaths of 39 found in lorry

A 36-year-old man from Purfleet has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese people in a lorry in Grays, Essex Police said.

Eight females and 31 males were found in the trailer on an industrial park, People came from provinces in Vietnam and were discovered on October 23, the two youngest people found in the truck were two boys aged just 15

READ ALSO: #End rape: Make rape universally illegal — UN Women

The people were identified as coming from various provinces of Vietnam, with the youngest being two boys aged 15.

Eight females and 31 males were found in the trailer early on October 23 at an industrial park.

Pictures of some of the migrants who died in the lorry

Vanguard Nigeria News

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.