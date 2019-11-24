Vanguard Logo

Man drowns in National Stadium swimming pool

The Lagos State Police Command said on Sunday that a 26-year-old man, Sodiq Yusuf, has drowned inside the National Stadium swimming pool in the Surulere area of the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Bala Elkana, said in a statement that a team of policemen was immediately mobilised to the scene of the incident.

He said the victim was rescued and rushed to Randle General Hospital, Surulere, where he later died.

“The corpse has been deposited at the Mainland General Hospital morgue, Yaba, for autopsy.

“Investigation is ongoing,” he said.

Elkana also said the police and other emergency agencies rescued 11 passengers involved in a boat mishap at Itun Àgan community in the Amuwo- Odofin area of the state.

Elkana said 13 passengers were on board a wooden boat fitted with 30HP Yamaha Engine and operated by one Adesuyi John.

“The wooden boat allegedly collided with an NPA Tug Boat with the inscription: ‘Lárana and No 9252723,’ at Itun Àgan area, Amuwo Odofin.

“Consequently, the wooden boat capsised and the passengers got drowned.

“However, teams of marine policemen, firefighters, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and other agencies swiftly mobilised to the scene.

“11 of the passengers were rescued alive while two others are still missing,” the command’s spokesman added.

Elkana, however, said a search and rescue operation was still ongoing. (NAN)

 

