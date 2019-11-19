Man docked over alleged theft of Church musical instruments

By Onozure Dania

Lagos- A 31-year-old man, Ebuka Nwafor, was yesterday arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate Court sitting in Ikorodu, for allegedly breaking into a church to steal musical instruments worth N423,000.

The defendant whose address and occupation was not given is facing a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, breaking, entry and stealing preferred against him by the Police.

The prosecutor, Sergeant Mary Ajiteru, told the court that the defendant conspired with others who are at large and broke into a Redeemed Christian Church of God at Arihudom Street, Owode-Ajegunle, Ikorodu Road, Lagos State.

She said that the defendant and his accomplice broke into the church on November 11, at 3:00a.m. and stole musical instruments.

Ajiteru stated that the defendant broke in through the window by breaking the burglary proof and stole a mixer, a piano, an LG plasma TV, two amplifiers, four-wire microphones and one wireless microphone all valued at N423,000.

She also alleged that the Pastor presiding over the church was in his office in the early hours of the morning when he heard noises.

“When he came to check what was happening, the intruders had broken in and the defendant was seen trying to cart away the plasma TV; he was caught while the others escaped,” she said.

According to the Prosecutor the offences committed is punishable under Sections 287, 311, 411 of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate, Mr O.M. Dawodu granted the defendant N100,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case to December 19, for mention.